Cocaine use record: four men plead guilty to smuggling container ships

Four foreign nationals involved in the orchestration of the smuggling of $ 20 million worth of cocaine to Tauranga, the largest transport of cocaine destined for the New Zealand market, were imprisoned.

Croatian Mario Habulin, 42, Serbian national Deni Cavallo, 48, and Australian nationals Matthew John Scott, 46, and Benjamin John Northway, 37, were all sentenced today in the Rotorua High Court, sentenced to 14.5 and 27.5 years.

Deni Cavallo (left) and Mario Habulin (right) have been sentenced by the Rotorua High Court. Photo / File

Cavallo, 47, had previously pleaded guilty to participating in an organized criminal group and importing the 46 kg of cocaine on October 31, 2017.

Habulin, 48, previously pleaded guilty to importing cocaine three times, possession for supply, supply, participation in an organized criminal group and money laundering.

Matthew John Scott, 45, and Benjamin John Northway, 36, were convicted in court in Rotorua Hgh. Photo / File

Scott, 45, admitted to laundering nearly $ 1.2 million, importing cocaine, two charges for the supply of Class A drugs, possession of cocaine for supply and participation in an organized criminal group.

Benjamin John Northway, 36, admitted to having detained 30 kg of cocaine for supply, imported cocaine and participated in the same organized criminal group.

Together, two of the combined imports totaled almost 76 kg.

READ MORE:

• Closing of the last chapter of the biggest drug trafficking in New Zealand while the pair is imprisoned

• Snow on Bethells: Huge harvest of cocaine washed ashore on West Auckland beach is likely destined for Oz

• Record drug use: police find 190 kg of cocaine in a banana container

• A year of drugs in New Zealand: cocaine on the beach, methamphetamine in golf carts, cash in the dishwasher

Evidence of how the four men orchestrated the smuggling of $ 20 million in Class A drugs was revealed in court today after the four men plead guilty before the start of their six-week jury trial in June of last year.

The court heard packages of cocaine weighing 46 kg were found hidden in a compartment hidden in the hull of the container ship Maersk Antares, which arrived at the port of Tauranga from Chile on October 31, 2017.

Customs and police watched Scott, Northway and Habulin pretend to be fishing in Tauranga harbor in the middle of the night before Habulin donned a wetsuit and swam towards the Antares rudder.

Habulin climbed aboard the stern, then returned about 30 minutes later with two duffel bags and signaled to the others with his torch.

The trio returned to the boat ramp and unloaded the duffel bags in the garage of a house they had rented in Mount Maunganui.

This secret surveillance was the result of a five-month investigation. A few hours later, the police discovered 46 packages of cocaine weighing 1 kg each.

Following the discovery, police investigations led to new charges against the four men, who played various roles in the drug business.

A previous import of 30 kg of cocaine was discovered, as well as a third previous shipment of an unknown quantity and the two imports totaled almost 76 kg.

Crown counsel Anna Pollett argued to Justice Grant Powell that life sentences were required for Habulin and Scott because of their “important leadership” role.

“Mario Habulin was the most involved in terms of this organized criminal group and in terms of business organization for New Zealand, and Habulin and Scott were also the biggest catalysts for the success of this import operation”, a- she declared.

She also asked for starting points of 30 years in prison for Cavallo and 20 years for Northway before reductions for pleas and other factors.

She also argued that minimum periods of parole should be imposed.

Pollett said the offense involved a “significant level of sophistication” and the deliberate targeting of New Zealand as a refuge for this type of import.

“All of this was done for commercial purposes only,” said Pollett.

Counsel for the four men urged Justice Powell to impose lesser sentences, arguing that the role of their clients in this pharmaceutical business was not as high as the Crown had announced.

They also asked for significant discounts for various personal and cultural factors, guilty pleas of remorse.

Justice Powell sentenced Habulin to 27 years and 6 months in prison, Scott to 24 years in prison. and Cavallo was sentenced to 23 years in prison, given their important role.

Northway was sentenced to 14 years and 9 months in prison after Justice Powell stated that he agreed with the Crown that this accused played a lesser role in criminal activity.

The judge also awarded Northway credit for not trying to play down his actions or trying to link his personal drug use to his offense.

Each of the men will have to serve at least a third of their sentence before they can apply for parole.

.