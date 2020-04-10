Cochella Documentary Broadcasting Festival Starts On the Same Day

For many in Los Angeles, the picture in front of Coachella’s iconic Ferris wheel is a moment of life.

“It’s not for granted, it’s for multiple generations of fans. It’s not common to stay part of culture across generations,” said Documentary Director Chris Parker.

Due to the coronavirus, fans must actually experience everything until October, but Goldenvoice offers Coachella to fans.

Other entertainment stories:

Parkel and the Goldenvoice team have partnered with YouTube Originals to Coachella: 20 years in the desert.

This is a project that Parkel actually started working seven years ago, examining archive footage. It was supposed to be released every month to commemorate the festival’s 20th anniversary, but this year’s festival has receded and is now the first day it should have started.

“Coachella is a snapshot of everything happening in pop culture in a particular year. It felt like a great prism that tells stories about music and culture,” Parkel said.

There have been some big moments over the years that have shaped the music industry.

This document gives you a behind-the-scenes look from 1999 to 2019. Among all the music festivals in the world, Pacell says there is a long list of Coachella specials.

“This is the first time in the United States that it has been a recurring stand-alone. Land and real estate are so beautiful that it is different from European festivals. It is difficult to make land and climate beautiful. Media markets close to LA, The celebrity culture that surrounds it, and the ability for all guest stars to come, “he said.

This pandemic is unprecedented and unexpected, but perhaps the seven-year documentary has even greater purpose.

So it may not be possible to get the perfect picture until October, but at the moment there is always a selfie picture on the Couchella screen.

. [TagsToTranslate] LA West