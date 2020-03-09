Cochin airport to scan passengers at domestic terminal as coronavirus cases increase

A thermal screeening unit for passengers arriving in India from China including Hong Kong in perspective of outbreak of Novel coronavirus (CoV) | PTI File Image

Kochi: In watch of fresh circumstances of coronavirus in Kerala, the Cochin International Airport Limited on Monday resolved to prolong the screening of passengers from the international terminal to the domestic one particular as very well.

The screening experienced commenced at the airport for global travellers on March 3.

“As new instances ended up emerging, CIAL resolved to extend the universal screening to domestic travellers. New overall health counters were extra to both equally intercontinental and domestic arrival areas,” a CIAL statement reported.

“On an typical, the airport handles arrival of 15,000 travellers each and every working day,” it mentioned.

In the meantime, the quantity of coronovirus scenarios in Kerala has risen to six, with a three-calendar year outdated youngster returning to the point out from Italy and testing good for the infection, officials mentioned.

