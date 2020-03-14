Coco Austin responds to critics who call her “disgusting” about her 4-year-old daughter’s breastfeeding – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML06fade8d9febb4d8f89758a9c9e94f9b11%

% MINIFYHTML06fade8d9febb4d8f89758a9c9e94f9b12%

Instagram

Ice-T dancer actress / wife has defended her decision to continue breastfeeding her daughter Chanel at that age, telling a mother who said “Europeans were about 7 years old”.

News Info –

Coco Austin She is still breastfeeding her 4-year-old daughter Chanel and is not ashamed of it. On Friday, March 13, the wife of the rapper-turned-actor Ice T. He shared an intimate photo of her daughter breastfeeding on her Instagram page as the girl gently touches her mother’s cheek.

“At a time when the world feels like it’s ending … it absorbs as much love!” she captioned the click. Coco also used her platform to support other mothers who are still breastfeeding their children. “I know mothers out there will appreciate this picture! I’ve been receiving a lot of suggestions in the breastfeeding community and am receiving thousands of emails from women / mothers who appreciate it bringing light to the topic.”

% MINIFYHTML06fade8d9febb4d8f89758a9c9e94f9b13 %% MINIFYHTML06fade8d9febb4d8f89758a9c9e94f9b14%

“I write a kid’s blog about my trip with Chanel and will soon be writing about what it’s like to continue breastfeeding with a 4-year-old. I get tons and tons of requests that want me to talk about her!” She told her followers that they would like to know more about breastfeeding a 4 year old.

% MINIFYHTML06fade8d9febb4d8f89758a9c9e94f9b15%

% MINIFYHTML06fade8d9febb4d8f89758a9c9e94f9b16%

<br />

Before the caretaker police taught her about baby food, she assured them: “Breastfeeding is just for convenience now, and believe me the girl loves meat, so it’s not like she’s not eating real food.” He added to his fans: “Thanks to everyone who understands my point of view … I see most of you are eager to support me and I support you on your journey, too … American Mothers are connected” .

Despite Coco’s brief explanations on caption, some people are still puzzled by her decision to breastfeed her daughter at that age. Someone told the 40-year-old actress / dancer, “She has 4 years to feed her.”

Another similarly commented, “Get that girl a cheeseburger for heaven’s sake,” to which Coco responded, “Believe me, my title is just a meat-eating sandwich.” Coco also took the time to respond to other assessments, including one that said it was “a little strange at age 4”. The glamorous model disagreed, arguing that “the Europeans were about 7 years old”.

Someone else speculated that “this 4-year-old girl still wears diapers as well” as it seemed “disturbing” that the girl was still drinking milk from her mother. However, Coco discredited this, saying that her daughter “has been potty trained since she was 2 years old.”

Meanwhile, others shared their experiences similar to breastfeeding. “People need to be educated, BUT even if they aren’t, it’s none of their business anyway. That’s between you and her. My son is ready to turn 4 in two weeks and I have a son 2.5 years old .. . both still careful, “one wrote in the comments section.

“Breastfeeding tandem here 12 days and 28 months,” wrote another, while someone else defended Coco, “There’s nothing wrong with breastfeeding their babies because the breasts are scientifically meant to feed babies, but not just about sex. ”