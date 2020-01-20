Coco Gauff beats Venus Williams at the Australian Open in Melbourne

% MINIFYHTML07c2416a7c57c299033dcbe254a4050611%

Coco Gauff again proved too good for Venus Williams in a Grand Slam

Coco Gauff repeated his Wimbledon victory over Venus Williams and won 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 under the roof at Margaret Court Arena on the opening day of the Australian Open.

The success of the 15-year-old in the first round at the All England Club last summer catapulted her to world fame.

With Gauff now in the top 100 and Venus doubting the tournament with a hip injury, this result was less shocking.

The young American showed maturity far beyond her years to fight after the nerves kicked during the first set.

Gauff (L) shakes hands with Venus Williams

Gauff led 5-3 and had three set points, while a 5-2 lead in the tie-break also disappeared, but a failed Venus reverse volley in 5-6 helped his young opponent cross the line in the first game.

There were no vibrations in the second, and Gauff said, “That was really hard, she played very well. I was really nervous about today’s game. I was a little surprised, I am sure everyone was surprised when they got that draw but I am very happy to overcome it. “

