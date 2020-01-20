Coco Gauff defeats Venus Williams at the Australian Open, while Federer, Osaka and Serena also win

New year, new Grand Slam, same result.

Teenager Coco Gauff defeated seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams 7: 6: 6 in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Gauff took part in the main drawing in Melbourne for the first time and took an early lead in the first set, but was unable to take advantage of it.

Williams, who is 24 years older than her opponent and plays in her 85th major, retired at the end of the set before losing 7-5 in a tense argument.

Gauff took an early lead again in the second set, and this time it counted to finish the competition in an hour and 37 minutes.

“I just want to thank you, you sang my name and I just thought it would happen at the US Open,” said Gauff to the audience at Margaret Court Arena after her victory.

“Hearing that here in Australia means a lot to me.”

Heavy rain at Melbourne Park meant the game was restricted on the first day of the tournament, but Roger Federer, Noami Osaka and Serena Williams, who are chasing a 24th Grand Slam, were all at the Rod Laver Arena.

All three remained intact – defending champion Osaka defeated Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4, Williams defeated Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-0, and Federer defeated American Steve Johnson 6-2 ,

“I haven’t played any real matches in many, many weeks, and probably 95% of the boys come here with matches,” said 38-year-old Federer, who won the last of his six Australian Open titles in 2018.

“I really think the first three rounds are the key to getting started, getting used to the pressure, and staying calm.

“This is the unknown, which can be a little scary at times. But today there was none of it because I canceled each set early and was able to throw and then play freely. “

Caroline Wozniacki, who won her only Grand Slam title two years ago in Melbourne and will retire after this year’s tournament, also did a good job in her first round match 6-1 to 6-3 against Kristie Ahn.