Coco Gauff wins the showdown with Naomi Osaka in the third round of the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Coco Gauff was bad in the second round of the Australian Open.

The double faults kept coming up on Wednesday, a total of nine. The deficits too: First, she dropped the opening set against the 74th Sorana Cirstea. Then Gauff dropped back after a forced third mistake and relegated 14 out of 16 points with a series of mistakes. Later, after the 3-point equalization, Gauff was only two points away from a defeat.

None of that mattered. As she repeatedly shows, Gauff is not a typical 15-year-old. Not a typical tennis player either. And after overtaking Cirstea 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in just over two hours, she has now started another Grand Slam showdown against Naomi Osaka.

“I felt the momentum change,” said Gauff of turning things around against Cirstea. “I knew I had to keep pushing.”

Less than five months after their memorable meeting at the US Open, Osaka won it in two sets, then comforted a crying Gauff in court and encouraged them to speak to the audience – the two will face each other again. As at that time, Osaka is the reigning master of the major and Gauff makes her tournament debut.

“I think I’m less nervous this time,” said Gauff, who eliminated seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams on Monday in the first round. “I think I’m more confident this time.”

Gauff said: “If I had a child or something, I would have it shown to my child.” It just shows what it means to be a competitor. You may hate the person on the court, but off the court you love them – not really like “hate”, but you want to win. When we are on the pitch, we sometimes say things that we do not mean because we have this mentality. When everything is said and done, we still look at each other with respect. “

Other winners on day three were Serena Williams (6-2, 6-3) against Tamara Zidansek in a match that closed the retractable roof of the Rod Laver Arena due to rain, Petra Kvitova, a year ago runner-up in Osaka, Australia ,

Defending champion Novak Djokovic took 95 minutes to get past the Japanese wildcard Tatsuma Ito 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in a whirling wind.

“Merit (Ito) to have fought to the end. The conditions here are tough, ”said Djokovic. “The wind can get you out of your comfort zone very quickly.”

Djokovic, number 2, prevailed in the third round against another Japanese player, Yoshihito Nishioka, who defeated 30th Dan Evans 6: 4, 6: 3, 6: 4.

It was just as easy for Roger Federer with a 6: 1, 6: 4 and 6: 1 against the 41st placed Filip Krajinovic from Serbia.

While Federer had the usual Grand Slam day off between games, Krajinovic’s first-round competition was postponed by the rain showers, so he didn’t have an appropriate break after a 5-set win on Tuesday.

“I’m a little sorry,” said Federer, who is now meeting Australian John Millman, who surprised him in the fourth round of the 2018 US Open.

Gauff was not at his best on a windy afternoon against Cirstea, but was always able to free himself from the difficulties. Gauff showed a lot of grit, yes, and also enthusiasm by pumping himself up with a fist and shouting “Come on!” After most successful points on the track.

All the while, Gauff was supported by a crowd in the Melbourne Arena who shouted, “Let’s go, Coco! Let’s go!”

Her father Corey was also busy in the bleachers, except when he closed his eyes at critical moments.

Some of it was for his premature daughter, who was only 313 last year when she was the youngest player in history to qualify for Wimbledon and who defeated Williams on the way to round four.

It’s a measure of their soon-to-be fame that Gauff played at Melbourne Park’s third largest stadium on Wednesday, even though it was a match between two players who weren’t in the top 60 and between whom a career grand slam- Quarter-finals were over a decade ago (Cirstea made it this far at the French Open 2009).

In fact, every single Grand Slam game – “each” is of course a relative term, since it was number 9 – was placed on the career of 67th Gauff on a tournament site.

For Gauff, this was the first major match in a major in which she had a better placement than her opponent.

It didn’t seem that way at first: Gauff dropped the first set. After pushing things down to a third, she followed 3-0. After 3-3, Gauff had to pass another gut check: twice she had two points ahead of the departure.

But the American teenager paused in the penultimate game and then had to win.

How did Gauff get through this test?

“Just my will to win,” she said. “My parents always told me that I can come back no matter what the score is.”

Osaka overcame some frustration on Wednesday by grabbing her racket with both hands and throwing it on the floor, throwing a tennis ball away, and kicking the racket to boot.

Then she dropped into her next seat and put a towel over her head. She soon gathered and defeated Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-4.

“I mean, my bat just magically flew out of my hand. I couldn’t control it, “said Osaka with a mischievous smile.” I think that’s how I dealt with my frustration. It was a bit childish. I just want to play a match without throwing or kicking my racket. That’s all I want. “

Perhaps because their press conference was taking place while Gauff and Cirstea were still playing, Osaka declined a question and sought some kind of foresight for the third round.