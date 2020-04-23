Coconut oil will be more like natural growth-oriented markets

Oil prices resumed trading on Friday that the US-Iranian neck was not at stake and slowdowns in markets led to a further recovery in the reported gains due to the global financial crisis. coronavirus control.

At one point, WTI’s crude oil level was up 20 percent a day, due to the earlier rise this week under death.

“Tragedy has intensified in the Middle East,” Phillip Futures said after US President Donald Trump said he “ordered the United States to fight to destroy it and destroying Iran’s missiles if despising our ships at sea “.

Meanwhile, Iran said it had deployed its first army into orbit. Washington has moved the entire program as a cover for the development of ballistic missiles.

Practices are being cautioned about a recent surge in US bracelets for cracking cancer.

“Low oil prices are enjoying a small cup of coffee on Friday but don’t be fooled. At these levels, the percentage change could be wrong,” said Craig Erlam, a consultant in Oanda.

Things were looking “even though the price didn’t start with the minus”, he said, “I would not choose to visit those depths again”.

Equity markets have driven small gains on both sides of the US, but traders are concerned that the news will be favorable.

The eurozone-led German economy is threatening to “fall” according to a PMI release released on Friday by IHS Markit.

The company’s board of directors (PMI) maintains a lower list in April, confirming that the company administers the 19-state zzropone.

The markets did not hope to see a meeting of EU leaders expected to develop a plan to help their business, but not in time.

In another sign of war over the nations, the Japanese service group on Friday received a low rating for April and pointed to a deeper reflection, which is the size of the factory’s operations. sluggish down to the lowest since the 11-year bankruptcy. the past.

The data shows that South Korea’s economy was at 1.4 percent in January-February, the highest since 2008.

With strong locks in many countries, it is feared that it will take time for the global business to revive the Photo: AFP / Philip FONG

West Texas Intermediate: UP 18.5 percent of $ 16.34 a share

Brent Sea Map: UP 8.4 pounds at $ 22.09

London – FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 5,795.71 places

Frankfurt – DAX 30: UP 0.2 percent to 10,432.45

Paris – CAC 40: UP 0.4 percent and 4,429.12

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 2,839.40

New York – Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 23,549.56

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 1.5 percent at 19,429.44 (approx)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 0.4 percent at 23,977.32 (approx)

Shanghai – Group Price: Date 0.2 to 2,838.50 (approx)

Euro / Currency: LAHLE to $ 1.0792 from $ 1.0822 at 2100 GMT

Currency / yen: FALSE at 107.66 yen from 107.71

Cost / Cash: UP at $ 1.2334 from $ 1.2320

. (tToTranslate watches) oil