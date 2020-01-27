Codat, Temenos partner for bank, SMB Alliance

divide

The Swiss banking software company Temenos is working with the London-based accounting API startup Codat, which Temenos announced on Friday (January 24).

“I am very happy to welcome Codat to the Temenos community. Temenos MarketPlace continues to offer the most innovative and diverse FinTech ecosystem with solutions that include digital engagement, risk and compliance, customer service and payments, ”said Paul Roberts, Market Place and Development Community Director at Temenos.

He added that his corporate customers will recognize the benefits of this out-of-the-box integration, which provides “immediate efficiency for customers (SMEs)” while providing the transparent data that “banks need” more proactively when identifying them business needs and the provision of services that help support and drive business growth for their customers. “

The partnership is designed to bring benefits to both banks and their business customers by sharing data. By continuing to work with FinTech providers like Codat, Temenos can offer its customers satisfaction.

“The financial and business data ecosystem is evolving into a vast network of data sources, with financial institutions and software providers becoming data sources as well as consumers as integrations grow,” said Peter Lord, CEO of Codat. “Integration in accounting platforms is seen by (SMEs) as an essential feature of commercial banking products. By offering Codat functions on Temenos MarketPlace, Temenos helps banks to be better positioned to retain and attract new customers. “

Temenos will use the functions of Codat to increase the contribution of business banking.

“Codat is an excellent addition to our business banking solution,” said Steve Scott, senior product manager for business and corporate banking at Temenos. He added that the company’s research shows that small businesses expect their banks to understand and provide timely and specific advice. By integrating with their customers’ accounting software, our customers will deepen their relationships with (SMEs) by gaining a better insight into their business activities. “

Temenos also acquired Kony, a Digital Banking Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) company, for $ 559 million in August.

