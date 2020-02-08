Code Orange releases music video for new song ‘Swallowing The Rabbit Whole’

The official Max MooreMusic video for “Swallow the whole rabbit”, a brand new song from the grammynominated band CODE ORANGEcan be seen below. The track comes from the band’s upcoming LP, “Below”which will be released on March 13th Roadrunner Records, The clip builds on the last scenes of the video for the title song of the album and sees drummer / singer Jami Morgan to appear in a new role. A brutal discourse on self-reflection is taking place as CODE ORANGE proves once again that it cannot be limited to a single box.

Morgan commented the route: ““Swallow the whole rabbit” is the passage into the deep descent, which is the next era of CODE ORANGE… The next piece of the puzzle ‘Below’, Duality is the key, not just thematically on this album, but in the constant evolution of our sound and the larger heavy music world in general. You found out everything until you drown in it. “

“Below” finds CODE ORANGE Once again, they confused expectations, piled up elements and soared into the sky. Rattling drum loops give way to outbursts of anger, while “Underneath” turns into something colossal, bold and resilient, setting the tone for one of the most intoxicating heavy records of the year.

Morgan explained about the new LP: “‘Below’ it’s about countering the duality in us as an individual and as a society in a crowded, overexposed, all-consuming digital nirvana. Everyone has a voice and nobody seems to mean anything … plunge into the rabbit hole of your deepest fears, fears and regrets to confront the monster that has formed beneath it. “

“Below” can be pre-ordered with bundles and four limited vinyl colors, each containing a gatefold jacket with a lenticular cover. Produced by Morgan and Nick Raskulinecz with co-producer Will Yip. “Below” offers additional programming from Chris Vrennaand was mixed by Yip and CODE ORANGEbelongs to me Eric “Shade” balderose,

In 2017 CODE ORANGE With her groundbreaking album the hard music world was turned upside down “Forever”, a collection that masterfully blends hardcore aggression with urgent industrial textures and brings the band a groundbreaking Grammy nomination and top placement on several “Best of 2017” lists, including Rolling Stone‘s “20 best metal albums 2017”, revolver‘s “20 best albums of 2017” and The Independent‘s “Top 20 Rock & Metal albums from 2017.”

Last summer, CODE ORANGE made headlines in the professional wrestling world with the release of “Let me in”, your official opening theme for WWE superstar “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, CODE ORANGE previously presented at WWE‘s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III play the wrestler Aleister Blacknext to the main topic arson‘s Brendan Garrone, “Let me in” followed CODE ORANGE2018 release of “The pain will go on”, a digital EP with “3 knives” and “The hunt” makeup Corey Taylor, as well as “The pain will go on” (Shade Remix), an official remix by CODE ORANGE‘s “Woe continues” Directed by the band’s guitarist and singer shadow, More recently CODE ORANGE worked with a variety of artists and was a co-producer injury reserve‘s HPNGC makeup JPEGMAFIAand some remixes for alt-J‘s “Hit me like that noose” and “Adeline”,

Consisting of Jami Morgan (Drums / vocals), Eric “Shade” balderose (Guitar / electronics / vocals), Reba Meyers (Guitar / vocals), Dominic Landolina (Guitar) and Joe Goldman (Bass), CODE ORANGE will appear at a number of festivals this spring, including that Coachella Valley music and art festival on April 10th and 17th and Columbus, Ohio Sonic Temple Festival on May 15th.

“Below” Song List:

01. (deeper than before)



02. Swallow the whole rabbit



03. In fear



04th You and you alone



05th Who am I



06th Cold.Metal.Place



07th Sulfur environment



08th The easy way



09th Delete scan



10th Last remaining



11th Fall and carabiners



12th Back in the glass



13th A splinter



14th Below



