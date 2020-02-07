Code Orange releases video for new track Swallowing The Rabbit Whole

Grammy-nominated Code Orange has shared the video with their latest new single Swallowing The Rabbit Whole.

The track is the second new song released on their upcoming LP Underneath that will be released on March 13 through Roadrunner Records and the video follows the final scenes of the previous release.

Drummer / singer Jami Morgan explains: “Swallowing The Rabbit Whole is the passage to the deep descent that is the next era of Code Orange … the next piece of the Underneath puzzle.

“Duality is the key, not just thematically on this album, but in the continuous evolution of our sound and the larger world of heavy music in general. You’ve discovered it all until you drown in it.”

Code Orange is joining Slipknot on the road with A Day To Remember and Underoath this coming May at their Knotfest Roadshow.

below is available for prior order with bundles and four vinyl colors in a limited edition, each with a gatefold jacket with a lens-shaped cover, also available.

Code orange: below

1. (deeperthanbefore)

2. Swallow the entire rabbit

3. In fear

4. You and you alone

5. Who I am

6. Cold.Metal.Place

7. Sulfur all around

8. The easy way

9. Delete Sca

10. Last people left

11. Fall and carbine

12. Back in the glass

13. A splinter

14. Underneath

May 30: St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater Syracuse in Lakeview, NY *

May 31: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

June 2: New York Madison Square Garden, NY **

June 4: Quebec City Center Videotron, QC

June 5: Montreal Center Bell, QC

June 6: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

June 8: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

June 10: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

June 12: Memphis FedExForum, TN

June 14: Orlando Amway Center, FL

June 15: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheater, FL

June 17: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

June 18: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheater, GA

June 20: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

June 22: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

June 23: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

June 25: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX **

* Not provided with a day to remember

** No code orange