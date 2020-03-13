Code Orange to schedule a live concert in Pittsburgh with empty space

Tomorrow night (March 14) hardcore band Code Orange will broadcast live his hometown of Pittsburgh from scratch.

On Twitter, they expressed that Roxian decided to transfer all of the show because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Instead peraplany postpone to a later date, the team found that they took matters into their own hands, and will play the play, which means new products, which they say, “they are very proud of” – behind closed doors, with live broadcast to fans can be set up flow on Twitch.

“In the wake of the chaos that consumes our world,” write the musicians, “we do not bring joy to report that on the day, we are working on for the past two plus years, we have to pass some bad news”

Speaking about the planned action, the group continued, “The new era of Code Orange, which starts in our home town, with the composition for centuries, pushing us through a tough day.

“We racked my brains about how to present our art in a lively period in this very uncertain time.”

ANNOUNCEMENT. Please, RT pic.twitter.com/6rdB4Om9cn

– Code Orange (@codeorangetoth) March 13, 2020

Announcing the live broadcast, the group said: “This Saturday night (March 14) we offer you LAST ONES LEFT: In Fear Of The End Live stream We’re going to – from scratch – a performance which we had planned to introduce to all of you for months… “

Fans will be able to donate the team while watching a live broadcast, and the show is also planned to transfer.

Tomorrow night, the concert will be broadcast at twitch.tv/codeorangeofficial at 21:00 EST (March 1 March 15 in the UK).

Code Orange released his new album “Underneath” today (March 13). The four-star album review, the NME called it “changes the game, thinking, hardcore, which will take the blood and improve the bruises.”

