Code the orange weather warning as Storm Ciara drives to NL

The weather agency KNMI has issued a weather warning in code orange for the whole of the Netherlands for Sunday afternoon, which predicts that winds of up to 120 km / h will hit coastal areas if storm Ciara hits.

The Dutch Football Association has canceled all of the games of tomorrow and said it was irresponsible to leave the players on the field and to ask the fans to start their trips to the games. The KNVB will decide next week when it has time for the lost games.

KLM has canceled 40 flights – 20 incoming and 20 outgoing – and travelers who are affected can change their trip until February 18 at no additional cost.

The Ministry of Transport has also warned motorists with caravans or trailers not to use the streets late in the day due to the expected strong winds.

The wind will blow all Sunday and reach storm force 9 or possibly 10 in the west in the late afternoon and evening. In the inland, the winds reach storm force 7 or 8.

In the evening it will rain heavily from northwest to southeast and the wind will change slightly. According to the Weerplaza Weather Office, it could be up to 140 km / h on the coast.

Monday and Tuesday it is also windy and wet, but with some sun magic.

