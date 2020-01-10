Cody Bellinger agrees to sign a $ 11.5 million contract with Los Angeles Dodgers

Loading...

January 10 (UPI) – The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided arbitration with the National League MVP Cody Bellinger of 2019, the team said on Friday.

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media that Bellinger had a record $ 11.5 million deal with the Dodgers. The club did not disclose the financial details of the agreement.

The amount sets a record for a first-time eligible player and surpasses the $ 10.85 million mark that third-division Chicago Cubs club Kris Bryant had agreed on last year.

The Dodgers also announced one-year contracts with Corey Seager ($ 7.6 million), right-handed Ross Stripling, left-handed Julio Urias, and utility player Kike Hernandez.

In the 2019 season, Bellinger had a batting average of 0.305 with 47 home runs, 115 RBIs and 15 stolen bases, all of them career highs. The 24-year-old racquet had a salary of $ 605,000 last season.

Bellinger also won his first Gold Glove Award after playing elite defense in the right field. He was the first player in franchise history to win the Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and MVP in the same season.

Bellinger, the NL rookie of 2017, has 111 home runs and 288 RBIs in 450 career games, all with the Dodgers.