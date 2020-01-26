Cody Rhodes on why Undertaker was “god” to him after Royal Rumble 2008

Cody Rhodes couldn’t believe his luck when The Undertaker bumped him in the 2008 Royal Rumble Match.

The 34-year-old fought his first rumble fight and lasted a remarkable 24 minutes before he was eliminated from Triple H.

getty

Cody Rhodes is full of admiration for The Undertaker

Despite his impressive appearance, Rhodes noticed a brief moment in the ring with The Undertaker in Madison Square Garden.

He said to Inside The Ropes: “I feel the camera on me and can see myself on the screen. I see Undertaker in the corner. I thought ‘F *** it. I will do it’.

“I’m going over there and I hit this man as hard as I hit someone in the back of the head. I felt him stop. [He turns the head slowly]. I’m the bad guy now. I pull back. Suddenly he does me done.

“I think I’m going upstairs. He says,” Kick me on my knees. “I kick him, he releases his hand. And he says,” Kick me. “I jump up, kick him, he does a bump! You see, I didn’t know what to do.

“The goal is to get the guy out of the game, but I’m not going to pick him up, so I just go to the corner and start pretending to be someone.

“But man, after that Taker was God to me. Everything about this guy is about giving something back. He absolutely didn’t have to do that. I also fucking stiffened him up. I love the Undertaker. “

Rhodes, who left WWE in May 2016, is executive vice president of the rival promotion All Elite Wrestling.

He’ll likely be there when WWE’s annual Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View starts on Sunday evening.

