Cody senior Duncan Radakovich takes cowboy role | National sport

Duncan Radakovich and his father J.D. drove from their cozy seat in Cody to the terrifying lights of the War Memorial Stadium in Laramie a few weeks after the end of the previous football season. Duncan had scheduled an informal visit with Wyoming’s assistant coach Shannon Moore. J.D. struggled to understand what they were doing there. On Wednesday, months after the father and son went to Jonah Field together, Duncan happily made his college decision while doing things for J.D.

Cody’s senior tweeted late on Tuesday night to his fellow fans that he had committed to attending the Wyoming University football program to be one step closer to becoming a second-generation college football player. His father’s pride in it comes with a brief initial irony.

“(He) played in Colorado State,” said Duncan to the Star Tribune. “He’s still working on it.”

The confusion of J.D. does not come without understanding. When the two returned to Cody from the game they were invited to at Laramie, the older Radakovich saw the values ​​in brown and gold.

“We came back and he said he would choose Wyoming too,” said Duncan. “He said they’re a program that is getting better and better, especially considering the location of the CSU.”

Part of J.D.’s possible confusion came because Wyoming hadn’t been courting his son all the time. They hadn’t even noticed him until two weeks after the end of Cody’s season, Cody head coach Matt McFadden sent a record of the 6-foot-5,225-pound older with a semi-final loss to rival Powell.

McFadden recognized the physical shape Radakovich had developed on a line of defense that limited the teams to the best 97 class 3A rushes per game. The senior managed 62 tackles, 4 pass breakups and 3 fumble recoveries as the end on this line. And these are just the numbers before it reaches its potential.

“He worked very hard on technical aspects of (line of defense),” said McFadden. “Whether in the movie, on the field or in the weight room, Duncan will spend a lot of time and effort to play football at a high level. He has a very high ceiling and I look forward to seeing his growth as a player.” “

The Cody senior said he noticed that his condition had developed best during his four years with McFadden, closely followed by the technical side of the defensive line. He will miss playing with the same teammates he has had since seventh grade and with whom he has won a trophy.

Wyoming’s youngest prosecutor was only hired after his junior year, a year after Cody won his last state championship. Admittedly, even then Radakovich did not believe that he would switch to NCAA Division I. The recruitment process intensified in the middle of its senior season and has since become almost blurry. He’ll still answer the phone with a “Hey, Trainer”.

“It was chaotic and quiet at the same time,” he leveled. “You want this call to come, but it takes forever. It’s almost a waiting game.”

Radakovich has a few months to play a line of defense on a college football team, just like his father did at Fort Collins. Pleased with the decision, he will be enjoying his time on Cody’s basketball team this winter before playing both lacrosse and track in the spring.

Maybe J.D. until then brown and gold.

