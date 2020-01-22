Cody Simpson informs about the relationship with Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson has released some details about his burgeoning romance with Miley Cyrus.

The 23-year-old Australian singer, who is currently promoting his book of poetry entitled Prince Neptune, gave an overview of how the relationship with Cyrus (27) developed.

“Yes, it’s great. We are amazing that we have no complaints,” said Simpson on Wednesday morning on the Kyle & Jackie ‘O’ show.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson (Instagram)

“You wouldn’t think there would be complaints,” Sandilands replied.

“No, it’s the honeymoon,” added Henderson.

Sandilands then raised the issue of whether Simpson is ready to have children in the foreseeable future.

“No. None yet, buddy,” laughed Simpson.

Simpson’s comments followed the November tabloid reports that he and Cyrus had gone their separate ways. E! News reported that sources close to the couple confirmed that they were fine and that they were “crazy about each other”.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson (Instagram)

“Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited them in Tennessee. They’re fine and they’re still going out,” the source said. “Miley has rested from her voice surgery, but was in touch recently and saw Cody.”

Simpson announced the release of Prince Neptune on January 10th. He described the publication as “the first of many books in my life”.

“I’m absolutely thrilled,” Simpson wrote. “Becoming a published writer is the ideal start to a new decade and the highest honor.”

WATCH: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship timeline (post continues)

Simpson asked Cyrus for help to promote the book, which is due to be released on April 7.

“Babe, what’s in your paw?” Cyrus asks when Simpson holds up Prince Neptune’s cover in an Instagram video.

Simpson and Cyrus officially made their relationship with Instagram in October, shortly after Cyrus broke up after eight months of marriage to Kaitlyn Carter and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson: Photos from their relationship