cody-simpson-jokes-about-miley-cyrus-being-pregnant-rumors-throughout-australian-interview

Cody Simpson wraps an arm all-around girlfriend Miley Cyrus though heading to lunch together on Monday (March two) in Los Angeles.

The twosome grabbed a bite to try to eat at Electric powered Karma Indian cafe right before heading back again to their motor vehicle. Miley even hopped on Cody‘s back again for a piggyback experience right after their meal.

Through an job interview with Now Australia (by means of), Cody poked pleasurable at the rumors about Miley currently being expecting with their boy or girl.

“Oh yeah! I’ve been expecting for a long time apparently…” Cody joked about them.

He added, “You’ve just acquired to acquire it (rumors) in your stride and what I check out to do is concentrate on my perform and what is important to me. For me, which is my get the job done and my new music.”