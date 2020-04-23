Cody Simpson ‘not ready’ to marry Maddie Cyrus, check out her reaction!

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are one of the most popular couples in Hollywood. Miley and Liam Hemsworth’s breakup came as a shock to their fans. They had been married for less than a year, and soon after, Miley began dating her fianc, Caitlin Carter.

Well, it didn’t last long. The two broke up and Miley started dating her BFF, Cody Simpson. Cody is a popular musician and has popular face dates like Gigi Hadid, Bella Throne and Beauty Mogul, Kylie Jenner. Yes, you read that right!

Now, sources close to Hollywood Life are speculating whether Cody is ready to marry Miley. The source found that Cody “crosses the bridge [marriage] when she arrives and at this point she is just consuming things like they are with Cody.”

The source further added, “The thing she appreciates about her relationship with Cody is that they are on the same page and want the same things, she doesn’t put any pressure on them and they take those things at once. They are so comfortable with each other and only live in the moment. . ”

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Cody talked about both marriage and Miley and said, “I believe in marriage but haven’t thought much about it. To be honest I’m too young to consider it. I’m surrounded only by positive women who inspire me and They teach me new things every day. ”

He added, “Living with Miley is the happiest thing in my life. She is creative and inspiring, extremely independent and encourages me to be my own person, “Cody told the news outlet.” We are both creative people who help each other with our work. Miley also inspires my art. Some of the poems I write There is romance and yes, she can be about him. It is inevitable what happens in my personal life. Comes out. “

So that’s it. The two are living in the moment and are not worried about what the future holds for them. Isn’t it good Anyway, we want to see their relationship with the wedding ticket soon, we can’t wait for their crazy wedding and champagne!

