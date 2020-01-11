Cody Simpson receives Miley Cyrus’ birthday love! | Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus

Loading...

Miley Cyrus wish her boyfriend Cody simpson A Happy Birthday!

The 27-year-old singer of “Malibu” took advantage of her Instagram story on Friday January 10 to wish the Australian singer a happy 23rd birthday.

“Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with all over the world ☠️ @codysimpson I 🖤 u,” Miley wrote with a video of them two wearing face masks.

The day before, Miley had explained that she would not be able to celebrate with Cody on his birthday before traveling to Milan to attend the Armani fashion show.

As an early present, Miley gave Cody a personalized vintage doctor’s kit with the inscription “Prince Neptune” – a reference to his next book.

Also shown inside: Cody simpson at the Emporio Armani Menswear show on Friday January 10 in Milan, Italy.

