Cody Simpson reveals his plans and those of Miley Cyrus for the future. Are you ready to have a baby? – Up News info

It’s been a few months since Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson started dating and it seems to be going well between them! But are they so good that they are ready to have a baby together?

Well, a few months are enough to ask about it!

During a new interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Kyle Sandilands did not hesitate to ask Cody if he and Miley were thinking about babies.

The Australian singer made it very clear that they are not, but he is still enthusiastic about how well his relationship went.

The interview was on the phone and asked: “Do you want babies or are you still doing something removable?” Cody replied, “Not yet, friend.”

Sandilands then told him that he “should be careful, quot;”, most likely he will have an unintended pregnancy.

Cody just laughed, so the host told him that he had only been trying to advise him since he was older.

‘I am careful. I’m a careful man, “Cody assured him.

Jackie O then asked him how everything was going on between him and Miley.

The singer said, “Yes, it’s great. We’re great. No complaints. & # 39;

Of course there have been rumors that they are no longer together after their departure with the Playboy model Jordy Murray.

However, it appears that she really has a relationship with Cody’s good friend and that he and Miley are still strong.

After all, their many photos together on social networks have to prove that they are still dating.

The two singers were friends before they met, so it makes sense that things go so well between them.

Miley and Cody started dating not long after their divorce from Liam Hemsworth and their short relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.



