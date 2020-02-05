Cody Simpson talks about his new music: “You will hear it very, very soon” | Cody Simpson, Ireland Baldwin, Sofia Richie

Cody simpson is almost ready to let fans hear his new music!

The 23-year-old musician and writer spoke to ET at the opening of Marcell Von Berlin in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening (February 4) and revealed that new songs would bless us very soon.

“It was sort of a trial and error process,” he said. “I sort of did a bunch of stuff, I canned it, then I did a bunch of stuff, I canned it, but for me, it’s the process of an artist.”

Cody “I’m really excited because I finally feel like I have something I’m ready to share. You will hear it very, very soon.”

During the event, Cody joined Sofia richie, his older brother, miles, Zedd, Teri Hatcher, Ireland Baldwin, Shaun Ross, and many more to celebrate the new showroom of the cool fashion brand.

Discover more than 40 photos inside the Marcell Von Berlin opening event…

