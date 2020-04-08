Cody Simpson wrote NSFW love poems. They undoubtedly described everything about Miley Cyrus.

It’s just that you don’t seem to have a sex life Miley Cyrus to Cody Simpson….

The last book of poetry, Prince Neptune, finally hit the shelves. Virtually, on Tuesday, there was almost no doubt about His famous parliament.

In one verse, Cody writes:

“Your beauty betrays you. Because you want to be covered in a nightgown. Hidden from a loved one. But even in this darkness. Your eyes shine like sapphires. Warm woman. Rich girls. Wet evening. Lyseric acid. Leather. Sex games. Blonde hair. Sharp. ”

LSD, leather, sex toys? Miley sounds great. But with blonde hair, add a shiny color? Oh yes, that’s the main thing.

In any case, it shines like sapphire … / (c) Miley Cyrus / Instagram

In another work, Cody wrote.

“Running down the street in the evening. My newcomer, I. drank wine. Locked with your fingers. Nothing but jeans. Why do we have to sleep? Suppose F ** k. We are not right now. You and I. In the universe. ”

Hey. If it’s not about Miley, she needs to worry. Ha! However, the song “New Woman” seems to be on the list of young actors. Malibu is half.

However, this is not a statement that has won the trust of fans.

Last week, On My Mind hosted singer Miley’s brand new Bright Minded Instagram Live talk show, with Riverdale stars Lily ReinhartBayna. The theme of this series was poetry, because we both read it. Only Cody thought a lot about the host. He said:

“Guys, so one of the verses in this book was about Miley. I will read it to you right now. “

Then he read the awake Aussie’s recitation:

“Early last night, he returned home to the star. I tried to chase him, but I fell because I couldn’t breathe so high from the bright sky where he slept. She is the most beautiful. Everyone else … ”

That’s when Miley actually broke up! A love poem about him! LOLz! He said, “BABE!” Cody goes on to say

“… sleeps in the winter forest, but it grows in the sun in the fall, and does not heat up.”

Miley said:

“BAAAABE! I’m awesome! Is she cute He asked.

He replied:

“You’re beautiful, darling.”

But which is schmoopy? LOLz!

Miley Cyrus It makes no sense to take her love poem from Cody Simpson’s book of poetry. Ic pic.twitter.com/QopzirUA0Z

– Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) April 2, 2020

If one verse is written about Miley, we cannot imagine that the others are completely different.

What do you think of the words of the code?

