Coeur d’Alene On line casino closes temporarily because of to coronavirus

March 20, 2020 10:22 AM

Erin Robinson

Posted: March 20, 2020 10:22 AM

Updated: March 20, 2020 11:30 AM

The Coeur d’Alene On line casino will close briefly to enable lower the spread of coronavirus.Courtesy: Coeur d’Alene On line casino

WORLEY, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene On line casino Vacation resort Lodge will be briefly shut as a precautionary evaluate to assist minimize the distribute of coronavirus.

According to a release, there have been no reported circumstances of coronavirus at the casino.

The closure will commence on Friday at noon and will final for at minimum 14 days. Throughout the closure, all bus solutions to the on line casino property in Worley will be discontinued.

“We hope that by taking this proactive phase now it will assistance limit the total impression to our team users, visitors and neighborhood,” claimed Coeur d’Alene On line casino CEO Laura Stensgar. “We are settled in continuing to support our staff as a result of the momentary closure.”

All Coeur d’Alene On line casino employees will continue on to obtain their wages and advantages.

The Conoco gas station retail outlet will be closed, but pumps will continue to be in operation 24 hrs a day. At this time, Circling Raven Golfing Club is expected to continue to keep its open day, set for March 27, though pursuing basic safety protocols.

Related: N. Idaho experiences first confirmed situation of COVID-19

Relevant: Coronavirus Tutorial: Being up-to-date on scenarios, who to call and how to prepare

Go through: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL Legal rights RESERVED. THIS Materials May perhaps NOT BE Posted, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.