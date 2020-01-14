Coffee could serve as a weight loss aid

If losing weight is high on your New Year’s resolution list, you may want to grab a hot cup of Joe.

Why? New research suggests that 4 cups of coffee a day can help reduce body fat.

The finding follows a 24-week study that followed the effects of coffee on 126 overweight men and women in Singapore.

The researchers first wanted to find out whether coffee can help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes by lowering the risk of developing insulin resistance, which can lead to a dramatic increase in blood sugar and ultimately diabetes.

In the end, the researchers found no evidence that coffee has such a protective effect. But there was an unexpected plus: those who drank 4 cups of caffeinated coffee a day for over six months saw a decrease in total body fat of almost 4 percent.

“We were indeed surprised by the observed weight loss that is specifically due to the fat loss in coffee drinkers,” said study author Derrick Johnston Alperet, a postdoctoral fellow in the nutrition department at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Alperet said that it suggests that “this loss in fat mass is unlikely to be due to lifestyle changes, namely, diet and physical activity.”

Rather, he and his colleagues are of the opinion that the fat loss caused by coffee could be the result of a “metabolic reaction” in which caffeine speeds up the metabolic process of the drinker. The end result, Alperet said, is burning more calories and a significant drop in body fat.

However, the Singapore experiment only lasted six months. During this period, half of the study participants – all Chinese, Malaysian or Asian Indians – were randomly instructed to drink 4 cups of instant coffee per day. The other half drank a drink that matched the taste of the coffee but contained no coffee or caffeine. Could drinking 4 cups of caffeinated coffee a day for a long time pose a risk?

Alperet doesn’t think. Previous studies have shown that this level of consumption complies with the applicable standards. According to studies, Americans currently consume an average of up to 4 cups a day, while Europeans can consume up to 7 cups on average.

Connie Diekman, nutritionist and former president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, is not so sure about that.

“The 4 cups allocated in this study seem to be on the high intake side, so not what I would recommend,” she warned. “The higher caffeine content may have helped suppress appetite.”

But too much caffeine “can affect the entire body, causing headaches, jitter, rapid heartbeat, and stomach upset,” noted Diekman, who was not involved in the study.

And Alperet agreed that “any decision for a non-coffee drinker to include 4 cups of coffee a day in their diet must be carefully balanced against other caffeinated foods, beverages, and medications that are currently consumed.”

In the meantime, “we believe more research is needed here,” said Alperet. “Additional studies with more extensive body composition assessments are needed to confirm our results.”

This point was supported by Lona Sandon, who also reviewed the study. She is a program director and assistant professor at the Department of Clinical Nutrition at the School of Health Professions at the Southwestern Medical Center at the University of Texas at Dallas.

“Coffee, more specifically caffeine, has been on the radar for years because it can affect appetite, body weight and body fat,” said Sandon. “But the exact mechanism of how it could work to reduce body fat is controversial.”

And even if it can be shown that coffee triggers fat loss, readers should live up to their expectations, as it took half a year for drinkers to give off a low percentage of body fat.

“A modest calorie reduction is more effective, along with a good exercise program to change body composition,” said Sandon. “Excess body fat doesn’t melt away as quickly if a few cups of coffee are added each day.”

The results were recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

