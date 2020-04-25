Colbert Joked Speaking about Trump pushing Listerine to cure Coronavirus

Viewers of the Daily Show on Thursday night were aware of what happens when real life delivers punchlines even faster Stephen ColbertThe.

During his monologue, which Colbert recorded in advance of the White House coronavirus recording of an evening conversation, the Museum’s actions criticized the President. Donald Trump for its cavalier characteristics for clinical research and clinical advice, particularly its preferred use of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus before sufficient drugs are tested.

As an example with the president, Colbert jokes, “Hey, look, my ideas are for no good reason — they’re not good. You have another plan? Boof some Listerine.” Won’t hurt. I mean, it’s fanatical, but if you know it works. “

What Colbert did not realize at the time was that during Thursday night’s announcement, Trump would have gone a step further than the House of Commons writers could have imagined.

“I see antibiotics, where the ball (coronavirus) comes out in a matter of minutes – a minute – and is there a way we can do something like that by injecting it inside,” Trump said. , or almost missed. ” “Because you find it is in the lungs and it causes a lot of lungs in the lungs, so it’s interesting to get tested. So you have to use doctors, but it’s fine with me. (Speaking about the announcement on Thursday, Trump also said that using sunlight “or just a very light” brings “the inside of the body, which you can do on the skin or alternative, “as a treatment.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9l1M_6MNxw (/ check)

Trump’s comments met with shock at the meeting and led to both the Food and Drug Administration and the pesticide manufacturer Lysol to warn people not to use cleaning products.

The skeptics also made the note that keeping up with the president’s gaffes was easier said than done for the late-night audience and comedy show. Accordingly Alec Baldwin once said of bearing Trump on Saturday Night Live, “it’s important we repeat what he said, and just keep a mirror on what he says and does.” On Thursday, however, he was the leader who held the mirror first.

More Great Stories from the Disabled

– Where are the King Stars Joe exotic and Carole Baskin Now?

– Human Calling: Coronavirus Deadly Artists

– How to Watch All Marvel Movies in Movie Order

– Why Don’t Disney + Have More Muppet Products?

– Every New 2020 Film Show early because of Coronavirus

– Tales Of The Circles are Harder Than Not Wrong

– From the Record: Being a Phenomenon by Julia Child

Want to see more? Sign up for our daily Hollywood newspaper and never miss a story.

. (new tags) TV