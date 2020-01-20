Cold and breezy start a calm and dry work week!

COLD START OF THE WEEK: The cold remains so Central PA can start the new week! Frigid winds are still present, and temperatures drop from the early teens to the late 20s to start the morning. Wind chills feel like they are teenagers and even the single digits at their lowest point this morning. Early sea effect clouds and thunderstorms crumble until morning. The rest of the day there is a lot of sun, but it will still be cold. The temperatures reach the upper 20s to the lower 30s. The sky stays clear all night and the breeze continues to brighten. Lows fall into the teenagers with a light to calm wind. Tuesday isn’t that cold, but it’s still a sub-par day. The temperatures are close to the freezing limit with a lot of sunshine. Sometimes there is a breeze, especially in the afternoon, and it feels like it was in the 30s. The temperatures rise slowly until Wednesday. There is a lot of sunshine and a seasonal cold. Expect highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TURN MOLD: Temperatures continue to drop until the end of the week, this time rising above average. Thursday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds. The temperatures reach the middle 30s to almost 40 degrees. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy on Friday, while the next storm system is developing to the west. It stays outside in the west, so the day is dry. It is also getting milder. The temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s.

UNCOVERED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend gets a little colder and more restless as we watch the trail of the next storm system. Showers and then a winter mix are possible from Saturday to Sunday. As always with these systems, the route will be key, although overall it looks like a milder route that doesn’t prefer much snow, if any. Some cold air could get in, and that’s one of the factors we’ll be watching. There are still major disagreements about the development, timing, components and course of this system. Only time will make the details clearer. Temperatures are close, if not slightly above, over the weekend, which means temperatures range between 30 and 40 degrees.

Stay weatherproof with FOX43! I wish you a nice Monday!

-Andrea Michaels

,