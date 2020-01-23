Cold case police find no traces of missing students in the grave, despite information

The Maastricht police, who are looking for the remains of an 18-year-old health science student who disappeared in 1993, have not found any traces of her body in a grave that she reopened on Wednesday.

The grave had been excavated by Tanja Groen at the time of the disappearance and “it was buried on September 1st,” the prosecutor said before the search.

Early Wednesday evening, the police reported that they had found nothing unusual in the grave. “We are extremely disappointed,” said Bob Willemsen, spokesman for the cold case team.

On August 31, Tanja Groen disappeared on her way home from a Circumflex student association party in the city of South Holland. Around midnight she left the group to cycle to her accommodation in Gronsveld, but was never seen again.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.