A man who died on the north side last week is Cook County’s 23rd cold-related death this season.

Paramedics responded around 9:49 PM. January 17 to the Howard Red Line station, 7519 N. Paulina St., for reports of a person on the platform, according to officials from the Chicago Fire Department. Witnesses said the man had been there for 10 minutes.

The 81-year-old was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was declared dead according to the Cook County medical examination office.

An autopsy revealed that he died of heart disease with exposure to cold as a contributing factor, according to the medical researcher’s office. His death reigned like an accident.

The first death classified as cold-related this season was reported in Avondale on November 1, 2019.

A 58-year-old man was found in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue and taken to the Community First Medical Center, where he died of heart disease with exposure to cold and alcohol poisoning as contributing factors, the medical researcher’s office said.

Last season, 60 cold deaths were reported in Cook County between September 14, 2018, and May 23, 2019.