Cold-related deaths: the 24th cold death from Cook County reported in Blue Island

A man who died last week in suburban Blue Island is Cook County’s 24th death this season due to cold exposure.

Don Mahoney, 60, was found at 3.22 a.m. on Jan. 12 in the 2600 block of 121st place, according to the Cook County medical research firm.

He was pronounced dead at 10:38 am. five days later at Little Company or Mary Hospital, said the medical investigator’s office.

An autopsy released on Thursday determined that he died of hypothermia due to cold exposure with chronic ethanolism as a contributing factor, the medical investigator’s office said. His death was ruled as an accident.

The first death classified as cold-related this season was reported in Avondale on November 1, 2019.

A 58-year-old man was found in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue and taken to the Community First Medical Center, where he died of heart disease with exposure to cold and alcohol poisoning as contributing factors, the medical researcher’s office said.

Last season, 60 cold deaths were reported in Cook County between September 14, 2018, and May 23, 2019.