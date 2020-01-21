Cold Snap brings the chance that iguanas fall to South Florida

MIAMI (Tribune Media Wire) – Frosty with the chance that … iguanas will fall?

With temperatures in South Florida rarely dropping in the 1940s in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, and in the 1930s near the Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service warns that the cold air could stiffen and drop the reptiles.

“This is not usually predicted, but don’t be surprised if iguanas fall from the trees tonight, when the lows fall into the 30s and 40s,” NWS Miami tweeted.

The low temperatures can be dangerous for pedestrians if the cold air immobilizes the cold-blooded animals and drops some of them from trees or other high perches.

A Twitter user noticed what oven gloves or mittens at the bottom of the NWS graphic appear to be, and jokingly asked if they wanted to catch the iguanas.

“These are more for covering your hands … but they’re interesting,” replied NWS Miami. “We didn’t think about that!”