cold-war-concerning-lightfoot-and-fop-about-to-switch-into-a-deep-freeze

The cold war between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Fraternal Order of Police is in risk of turning into a deep freeze.

John Cantanzara, 1 of the CPD’s most frequently disciplined officers, and Martin Preib, who has crusaded in opposition to the “wrongful convictions motion,” are predicted to be the prime two finishers in an election for union president when outcomes are announced Thursday.

Incumbent FOP President Kevin Graham is a extended-shot to make the run-off. The problem appears to be no matter if Cantanzara or Preib will assert extra than 50% of the votes or no matter if the two strongest challengers will be compelled into a run-off.

A few years in the past, significant turnout and lower morale assisted Graham soundly defeat then-incumbent FOP President Dean Angelo heading into contentious deal negotiations.

Graham vowed then to combat what he and Preib — at this time the FOP’s Next Vice President — have identified as the “anti-police movement” and provide a new contract that consists of “fair owing method and discipline” for his members.

A few years later on, rank-and-file police officers are nonetheless waiting around for a new agreement. In December, the FOP board voted to put its demand from customers for an 18% spend increase around a few several years in the hands of an impartial arbitrator.

If Cantanzara wins, Lightfoot will have her arms full.

“If you want to discuss, we’re keen to listen and sit down and speak. If you want to fight, we’re gonna provide a battle like no FOP has ever introduced to any mayor in this town — at any time,” Cantanzara claimed Monday.

“The membership is dying for a voice. They’re exhausted of no person standing up for the police. Rahm [Emanuel] overlooked us for almost two many years. And Kevin [Graham] permit him get away with it. What did the instructors do when they did not get their responses?”

Reminded that condition regulation prohibits police officers from placing, Cantanzara argued that, “You really do not will need to strike to get peoples’ notice.”

“We’re going to keep a regulation organization and combat the residency law in Springfield. The Lodge has been worried to fight this battle for a very long time. But we have wiggle home to attack that and we’re heading to do it,” Cantanzara said.

Graham and Preib could not be attained for comment.

Ray Casiano and Michael Seiser are also functioning for union president.

A few several years ago, Cantanzara was reprimanded for putting up a photograph of himself on social media dressed in his police uniform holding an American flag and a handmade signal that browse, “I stand for the anthem. I like the American flag. I assistance my President and the Second Amendment.”

Catanzara was also advisable for firing in 2012, right after Impartial Police Evaluate Authority investigators determined he experienced been operating stability at an Old Town cafe even though he was on professional medical go away from CPD with a back damage.

The board uncovered him guilty but alternatively opted to suspend him for 20 days.

He continues to be stripped of his law enforcement powers and assigned to administrative responsibility for submitting a police report in opposition to now-fired Police Supt. Eddie Johnson soon after Johnson marched arm-in-arm with Father Michael Pleger on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

“Most of my suspensions have been for interior section concerns. Not public–related. Not use of drive. Not thieving revenue. None of that things. It is all for the reason that I simply call bulls—t on bosses and this department does not like it. It goes suitable again to the code of silence that she [Lightfoot] would like to end,” Cantanzara reported.

Law enforcement willpower data printed by the Invisible Institute display that Catanzara has been accused of misconduct 50 occasions considering that he was employed by the CPD in 1995. Ten of these accusations have been sustained.

Cantanzara testified at length at a federal court docket hearing on the consent decree and has confronted Lightfoot at City Council meetings, alongside with the FOP’s 1st Vice President Pat Murray, whom the mayor termed “this FOP clown” on an open-mic.

“The Lodge did almost nothing when the mayor known as him a clown — and fundamentally all of us. The membership was disgusted. Which is why I marched out in entrance of her household four times afterwards because the Lodge wouldn’t do nearly anything. They have no spine,” he stated.

In 2017, Preib lashed out at Chicago aldermen for authorizing a $31 million settlement to 4 Englewood adult men who invested far more than a 10 years in prison for the rape and murder of a prostitute right before their convictions ended up overturned following DNA proof connected the criminal offense to a career legal.

Preib argued then that there was “powerful evidence” that the Englewood 4 “were without a doubt included in this crime” and urged aldermen not to bow to tension from the “wrongful conviction movement.”

“Civil legal rights lawyers have carved out a cottage sector in the identify of wrongful convictions. They glimpse to this chamber as their blank verify. Their playbook is very simple: They assert law enforcement misconduct, get the prosecutors to exonerate, draft a ready media and then manipulate the citizens of Chicago out of their tax income,” Preib reported then.

Contributing: Sam Charles