Cold weather protects to reopen Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, people started filtering out a cup of hot coffee from Hyde Park United Methodist Church.

The church opened its doors to those in need of a warm place to sleep on Monday, and also provided meals and help.

This is one of the many cold weather accommodations that are open throughout the bay on Monday evening.

Shelters saw long lines of people seeking protection from the heat.

As the temperatures are likely to get even colder on Tuesday evening, the animal shelters are considering opening again.

At 7:00 am on Tuesday morning, Hillsborough County officials were still deciding whether to open shelters on Tuesday.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County announced that its accommodations will reopen on Tuesday:

Salvation Army, Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota. The veranda opens at 4:00 p.m. and admission is expected to start at 6:30 p.m.

The New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive, opens at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

