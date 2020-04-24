Cole Kmet keen to be a hometown hero

When Cole Kmet was developing up in Lake Barrington, he heard stories about his dad — previous Hersey and Purdue lineman Frank Kmet — participating in on the Bears’ apply squad in 1993.

“We would go to games and things, and it was something that I was informed of — that he would speak about,” Cole mentioned. “Playing for the Bears . . . was certainly a aspiration for him, as well, mainly because he grew up in the spot as very well. So it was quite great.”

Cole Kmet will truly feel that “living the dream” emotion exponentially in the coming times, months and — he hopes — yrs. Although his father was on the fringes of the Bears’ roster, Cole will be entrance and middle as a essential player in coach Matt Nagy’s offense, just four a long time eliminated from baseball/football stardom at St. Viator in Arlington Heights.

The 6-6, 262-pound Notre Dame tight end was the Bears’ next-spherical decide on (43rd all round) in the NFL Draft on Friday evening. The shift was considerably anticipated all through the draft approach Kmet was deemed the No. 1 limited conclusion prospect, and the Bears’ will need for a tight stop whom Nagy can mature with was painfully apparent. But the second however was surreal for Kmet, who, alongside with his rapid loved ones, was prevail over with emotion as he took the get in touch with from Nagy at his parents’ property in Arlington Heights.

“I necessarily mean, this is astounding,” he mentioned. “It’s a dream appear genuine for me, and obviously [I’m] really excited.”

The prospect to enjoy for the Bears means a great deal to the Kmet spouse and children — and not just Cole.

“I think my mom was the most delighted, just since she appreciates I’m going to be being all-around [here], which she’s truly content about,” Kmet mentioned. “My complete spouse and children, we grew up Bears fans. So this is just unreal for us.”

Kmet is the very first area player drafted by the Bears considering that Central Michigan quarterback Dan LeFevour, from Benet, was a sixth-round choose in 2010. (Northern Illinois jogging again Garrett Wolfe, from Holy Trinity, was a third-spherical decide in 2007.)

This is the earliest the Bears have drafted a area participant because offensive tackle Dennis Lick, a St. Rita products, was taken eighth total in 1976 out of Wisconsin.

Kmet is all set for whatever force will come with staying a significant draft select and a participant from the Chicago area.

“I can’t wait around. I’m just definitely enthusiastic,” he reported. “I’m not heading to fret about [the pressure to produce in Chicago]. I know that Bears enthusiasts want a winner. I know that mainly because I am [a Bears fan].”

Kmet stated he was a major supporter of former Bears tight conclusion Greg Olsen “for a very little bit in advance of they traded him.”

“But I was constantly seeing Brian Urlacher,” he reported. “[He] was a good deal of enjoyment on defense. I truly cherished looking at him developing up.”

Kmet claimed the most memorable game he attended at Soldier Field as a lover was a preseason activity towards the Chargers and running again LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.

“I just don’t forget heading to that, and I had a ton of entertaining there, just since L.T. at the time was a player and I beloved seeing him when I was a little kid,” Kmet claimed. “I usually cherished heading to these forms of bargains — like the preseason video games. I went to a Halloween match vs. the Vikings [in 2016, a 20-10 victory]. That was exciting. But likely to see L.T. in the preseason matchup was rather great.”