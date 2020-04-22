Cole Sprouse had “death threats” on matters related to Kaia Gerber

Cole Sprouse revealed what may have come from unfounded rumors after he was led by allegations that he cheated Lili Reinhart with Gerber dock. The Riverdale actor has unleashed gossip about his private life in a blazing Instagram story. Insidious rumors started online, but Sprouse ended up facing real-world consequences.

Rumors started popping up over the weekend after eagle-eyed fans snapped a photo of Gerber at Sprouse’s house. From there, the story began to come together, with the help of the internet, of course. Gerber, those supposedly determined internet stocks, had been quarantined with Sprouse at home while Reinhart was living elsewhere. The model and Sprouse had been at Reinhart’s back to run their alleged affair, which Reinhart recently discovered. In retaliation for the couple’s betrayal, Reinhart has long been dating her boyfriend on Instagram. That false narrative resulted in Sprouse receiving death threats.

At last Sprouse decided enough and mistakenly acknowledged false rumors through an Instagram story, of course denying allegations that he cheated on his girlfriend with an 18-year-old model. “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online who claim to be my fans. Fans who feel allowed to my privacy precisely because I never forgive them,” Sprouse wrote, via E! News. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, issuing my address and sending death threats are qualities of insanity and bigotry.”

“When I first entered a public relationship, this was one of the foreseeable consequences,” the Riverdale actor continued. “And while I didn’t really intend to embed any part of my private life into the honest horde, it is clear that my restriction on updating them allowed me to adjust my own agenda to my habits and lifestyle.” Although Sprouse didn’t go into great detail about the status of their relationship, a source told E! The news he and Reinhart kept finding.

“Their relationship is always up and down, but they talk everyday and worry about each other. Lili and Cole have tried to be lower,” said the source, who is far more reliable than some anonymous internet speculators. In addition, the source explained, Gerber and Sprouse are “just friends and have never been romantic” and Gerber’s photos at Sprouse’s house were “old.” It is also true that Reinhart and Sprouse are not quarantined together, as Sprouse is self-employed in her LA home while Reinhart is in Vancouver.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have certainly made their way over the years, but this latest “scandal” has proven to be nothing more than idle gossip. Perhaps incidents like these are the reason why the actress chooses not to talk about her relationship with Sprouse. Honestly, no one blamed her after she had to go through this nonsense.