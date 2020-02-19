[cole-sprouse-&-haley-lu-richardson’s-‘five-feet-apart’-obtaining-sequel-‘all-this-time’]

Five Feet Apart is acquiring a sequel… kind of!

The film, starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson, was primarily based off of the book of the similar title, and the authors, Mikki Daughtry and Rachael Lippincott, penned a comply with up termed “All This Time,” which has a total new set of characters.

In All This Time, former significant faculty quarterback Kyle is still left grief-stricken by the tragic loss of his girlfriend Kimberly pursuing a auto crash. He finally commences a careful romance with an intriguing, resourceful woman, Marley, who enters his orbit.

As unusual occasions start to unfold around him, Kyle will come to realize that his lifestyle with Marley may possibly not be all that it seems.

Mikki and Tobias Iaconis will adapt the screenplay and executive develop, as they did with 5 Ft Apart.

Lionsgate has picked up the film rights to All This Time, Deadline reports. No term on casting or when the prepared launch day is.

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB