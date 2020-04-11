Coleman will keep on being Ireland skipper

Seamus Coleman will keep on being as Ireland captain underneath Stephen Kenny, the new manager has revealed.

“The one factor I have finished, the only player I have contacted, is Seamus Coleman, as captain,” Kenny defined.

“I want to be honest and test and handle everybody as equally as I can and not be ringing some players and not many others.

“I rang Seamus, (pictured) as captain, just to reassure him that he will in truth be the captain of Eire beneath my tenure as well. He will go on to be captain of Ireland.

“The cause remaining that each price he has as a gentleman and a player — the way he prepares and applies himself — I admire. He’s a great ambassador. But ambassador is one issue. I just believe his planning, how he carries himself, his over-all dedication to Irish football, tends to make him an complete standout captain for us, that is how I look at it.”

Nevertheless, it is looks harmless to deduce from the glowing tribute Kenny pays the back four who played in the 1-1 Euros qualifier attract with Denmark in Dublin that Coleman, even as captain, could have a struggle on his fingers to dislodge Matt Doherty at appropriate back in the new era.

“I seemed at the again 4 in opposition to Denmark — Doherty, Egan, Duffy and Stevens — and in my informed view that is in the major 10 of back again fours in Europe,” Kenny said.

“I really don’t toss that out evenly, I just calculated it up. Sheffield United and Wolves have revealed how superior they are as teams in the Premier League and there are three players from those clubs in the back four, and Shane Duffy compliments that with the attributes he has in both equally containers. And then Seamus Coleman, the terrific player he has been for Eire and even now is.

“And Ciaran Clark, 45 minutes towards Denmark coming on and then taking part in in the Premier League for Newcastle.

John Egan

“So with that six as a back unit, you have a fantastic platform. And occasionally that is the hardest little bit to get proper in a workforce. And then you consider Darren Randolph has been extremely reliable in goal given that Martin O’Neill gave him his debut.”

Kenny reserves special praise for the Kerry/Cork thoroughbred, John Egan.

“Egan transforms the way we participate in,” he says.

The form of player he is, he presents us another dimension in how we defend and more importantly how we open up the pitch. That is a massive furthermore for us.

“To me, John Egan is distinctive to our other variety fives. We’ve experienced a succession of them and it’s excellent to have the harmony.

“Shane Duffy has been extremely significant for Eire in conditions of what he gives you in each containers. If you have that platform, it gives you a fantastic likelihood, especially with whole backs who can raid like that.”