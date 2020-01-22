Coles released a Lamington Hot Cross Bun & Jam One In Me Gob Pls

Forget the fact that supermarkets now sell hot cross buns all year round, as it should be. Coles went one step further today and released a very special, limited Lamington version of the Blessed Bun.

The new bun, which will hit the shelves nationwide as of today, comes as close to a full-fledged Lamington / Hot Cross Bun hybrid as you are likely to see. In fact, the only way to get closer would be to put a real Lamington between two halves of a normal HCB that…. to be honest, it sounds pretty tight.

The Lamington rolls are made from chocolate in the batter itself, with choc chips, shaved coconut pieces and soft raspberry jellies that are spread all over the place.

You look good. Really good. I may have to duck into the stores after I have written the article well.

I mean give the bad guys a life-shortening amount of butter and it’s just a good, healthy afternoon right there.

The new rolls are said to be the end result of five months of product testing and fine-tuning of the flavor profile. For a pack of four, a retail price of $ 3.50 will be charged. This is less than a lot of money! You can’t buy a value like that, I’ll tell you what.

You can bypass the Lamington Hot Cross Buns in virtually every Coles store across the country in a second.

Go on. You deserve a little treat.