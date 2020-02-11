Coles sells properties in Sydney for $ 23.85 million, but the supermarket remains

Supermarket giant Coles sold one of its properties in Sydney to an investor in Melbourne for $ 23.85 million.

The business, which has an estimated net income of $ 1.395 million per year, will remain in West Ryde along with a liquorland business under a single lease.

Coles West Ryde, with an area of ​​nearly 4,000 square meters, was offered under a 12-year net lease with options for the real estate investor until 2072.

Colliers International, which enabled the sale, closed expressions of interest in early December 2019.

It is assumed that the property was sold with a return of 5.85 percent.

“Coles West Ryde is a modern, 3,985 square foot supermarket titled” Coles Supermarket “and” Liquorland Store “in a single lease,” Colliers International said in marketing materials.

“The opportunity is the first free-standing supermarket investment opportunity in the metropolis of Sydney that will be marketed in 2019 without specialized tenants.”

West Ryde is 15.4 km from Sydney’s business district and 8.7 km from Parramatta’s business district. The mall offers what Colliers calls a “highly defensive” source of income.

“Coles and Liquorland leases are backed by an industry-leading 12-year net lease structure with options until 2072,” said Colliers International.

“The center offers an extremely defensive source of income that is underpinned by non-discretionary retail sales.”