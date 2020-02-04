Colette has announced that it has passed voluntarily

Colette by Colette Hayman has broken into voluntary management, making it the newest brand to be hit by the Australian retail climate.

The jewelry, bags and accessories chain, founded in 2010, has 140 stores in Australia and New Zealand.

Partner of Deloitte Restructuring Services Vaughan Strawbridge, Sam Marsden, and Jason Tracy have been appointed administrators.

“Colette By Colette Hayman, like many others, has unfortunately been affected by the currently weak retail environment,” said Strawbridge. And with “others” he means Bardot, Harris Scarfe and Jeanswest … to name just three, unfortunately.

“We are focused on continuing to trade, while either seeking to recapitalize the company or sell the business.”

Given the strength of the brand, the team was confident “to secure a future for the company and to keep as many people as possible”.

I admit that I haven’t bought Colette since high school, but that’s still quite a surprise. Just last month, Jeanswest announced that the mistake in volunteering was a bad case. Last I heard administrators KPMG said the brand will keep its doors open while fishing for a potential buyer.

For the other brands I listed, Bardot plans to close 58 stores nationwide by March and Harris Scarfe will close 21 stores nationwide. EB Games recently announced that at least 19 of its branches will be closed nationwide.

