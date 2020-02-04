Colette of Colette Hayman collapses and endangers 300 jobs

Colette by Colette Hayman, a retailer of women’s accessories and handbags, has broken into voluntary administration and has endangered hundreds of shops and jobs.

Colette of Colette Hayman, the youngest victim of the worsening retail crisis in Australia, was put on management on January 31 when the lack of consumption hit the fashion house’s bottom line.

Colette by Colette Hayman was founded in 2010 and has 140 stores in Australia and New Zealand and employs around 300 people.

The women’s fashion retailer will continue to act during the administrative process and gift cards will continue to be recognized. (Colette by Colette Hayman)

Retail stores continue to operate during the administration process and administrators have determined that gift cards are still being redeemed.

Deloitte Restructuring Services partners Vaughan Strawbridge, Sam Marsden and Jason Tracy were commissioned to restructure the company or to find a suitable buyer.

“Unfortunately, Colette By Colette Hayman, like many others, has been affected by the currently weak retail environment,” Strawbridge said in a statement.

The company has gross annual sales of over $ 140 million.

A shopping bag from Colette by Colette Hayman on Instagram. (Colette from Colette Hayman Instagram)

Colette’s collapse by Colette Hayman is the latest event in a series of high-profile retailers struggling with low consumer spending and a dramatic shift to online shopping.

Three weeks ago, denim retailer Jeanswest collapsed and threatened almost 1,000 jobs. Other well-known causes of the sector include women’s fashion retailer Bardot, Harris Scarfe department store, Melbourne Dimmeys’ icon and beauty retailer Napoleon Perdis.

Mr. Strawbridge said he was optimistic that the administrators would find a buyer for the company.

A Colette clutch by Colette Hayman (SHD SUNDAY LIFE picture by JENNIFER SOO)

“We are focused on continuing to trade while either seeking to recapitalize the group or sell the business,” said Strawbridge.

“Given the strength of the brand, we are confident that we can secure a future for the company and keep as many people as possible.”

Colette by Colette Hayman store overview:

NSW – 37 stores

VIC – 33 stores

QLD – 30 stores

WA – 15 stores

SA – 6 shops

ACT – 3 stores

TAS – 1 stores

NT – 1 stores

NZ – 14 stores

AUSSIE DEALERS WHICH HAVE BEEN CLOSED IN THE LAST 12 MONTHS:

Curious planet: The science store, formerly known as Australian Geographic, is said to close 63 stores.

Napoleon Perdis: The beauty trade has entered administration voluntarily and stores are being closed across the country.

Criniti’s restaurant: Popular restaurant chain enters administration voluntarily, several of the 13 locations across the country are to be closed.

Bardot: The women’s fashion retailer will close a majority of its stores in the coming months. 530 jobs are lost.

McWilliams wines: The country’s sixth largest wine company appointed volunteer administrators. Has been run by the same family for more than 140 years.

EB Games: Video game retailer that closes at least 19 stores in “unprofitable” locations nationwide.

red rooster: In October 2019, seven branches in Queensland were closed and 100 employees were unemployed.

Ed Harry: The men’s clothing retailer has taken over the voluntary management and closed all 87 branches across the country.

Harris Scarfe: Australian department store will be managed voluntarily in mid-December.

Karen Millen: British fashion giant closes all Australian stores and leaves 80 people out of work.

Muscle Trainer: Leading fitness company voluntarily managed after the company amassed nearly $ 1 million in debt.

Dimmeys: Discounter has finally closed after 166 years of trading.