[Colin Cowherd hated Vince Young’s throwing movement simply because “He reminds me of Tebow,” should have a time device]

On Tuesday’s episode of The Herd, Fox Sporting activities individuality Colin Cowherd proved that his scorching will take can travel by time. Cowherd went on a rant about best draft prospect Joe Burrow, including a reference to his “small palms.” He then in comparison worries about Burrow to considerations about Vince Young, and made use of quite the time travel to get there Cowherd said he hated Young’s throwing movement mainly because “he reminds me of Tebow,” ignoring that Youthful was drafted in the spring of 2006 while Tim Tebow was nevertheless a large university soccer player. Here’s video clip via Funhouse:

Colin Cowherd tells us that he did not like Vince Young coming out of Texas, because Young’s throwing motion reminded him of Tim Tebow. 1 compact dilemma: Tim Tebow was nonetheless in substantial school when Youthful was drafted. Do you want a lot more convincing that this person is a fraud? pic.twitter.com/C2cMyBUMPW — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) February 25, 2020

“He now has smaller palms, and we know he has an average arm, not good. And he has Zac Taylor, who we don’t know if can coach, as his counsel. I try to remember a number of years back when Vince Young arrived out, and I was by no means a massive lover of Vince Youthful. I hated his throwing motion. I explained ‘He reminds me of Tebow, he wins games, but with that throwing movement, he’ll under no circumstances be a wonderful pocket passer.’ He had a incredibly minimal Wonderlic. And individuals have been like ‘It’s no major offer!’ and I’m like ‘It’s variety of anything! Or they wouldn’t check!”

Yes, problems happen on are living radio/Television set, and certainly, this is about some thing that took place 15 years in the past. And Tebow did start his Florida vocation in the drop of 2006 (despite the fact that he was mainly a backup to Chris Leak that to start with yr), so it is not like this is the totally improper era. It’s also technically probable that Cowherd was observing Tebow as a large school participant (Tebow was named Florida’s player of the yr in each 2004 and 2005), but it looks not likely that Cowherd would make a comparison of a college star to a higher faculty participant not however recognised by most of the country.

And though issues do come about, it’s even now pretty something for Cowherd to be speaking this authoritatively about how he didn’t like Youthful as an NFL decide on due to the fact of how his throwing motion when compared to Tebow, who was not even in faculty yet. And increase that to a bunch of suspect reasoning (together with the small hands discussion, and that screening for something proves that that thing is suitable), and it does not make for a terrific get. But hey, maybe Cowherd has a time device. Or most likely, as he’s explained just before, he’d instead be entertaining than proper.

