Colin Kaepernick donates $100K in COVID-19 relief to minority groups

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is donating $100,000 (U.S.) to the Know Your Legal rights Camp COVID-19 Aid Fund.

Kaepernick declared his strategies on social media on Thursday, encouraging others to join the “mission to enable tackle the disproportionate affect the pandemic is obtaining on our communities.”

In an accompanying Twitter online video, Kaepernick stated he believes African-People in america are more and more at risk with the virus owing to systemic racism.

“Black and brown communities are staying disproportionately devastated by COVID-19 simply because of hundreds of several years of structural racism,” Kaepernick claimed in the online video. “That’s why we’ve set up the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Fund to support deal with these difficulties.”

Kaepernick has been a civil rights activist considering that his NFL playing times concluded. In 2016, the former San Francisco 49ers QB was the initial player to kneel all through the nationwide anthem to protest social inequality — starting a motion that stretched into adhering to NFL seasons. But the 32-calendar year-outdated hasn’t created a comeback despite several no cost-company openings for backup quarterbacks. The NFL structured a workout for Kaepernick last year, but the signal caller felt it was not arranged to his advantage so he held his personal showcase for scouts.

