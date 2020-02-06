Colin Lloyd analyzes the dominance of the Premier League by Michael van Gerwen

% MINIFYHTMLab5c9baaaefdf874e6e4fcc972e04e0c11%

Michael van Gerwen wants to win a fifth consecutive Premier League title in 2020

Michael van Gerwen and the Premier League is a match made in heaven. & # 39; The Green Machine & # 39; He has led the competition phase in his seven previous appearances and has never failed to reach the final. When he starts his bid for title number six, Colin Lloyd assesses the command of the Dutch.

Given the caliber of the Premier League competitors, it is amazing to think that Van Gerwen and Phil Taylor are the only players who have won the competition phase since the start of the tournament in 2005.

& # 39; The power & # 39; He led the boom for eight consecutive years, although MVG broke that monopoly when he debuted in 2013 and was able to match the 16-time world champion record by winning this year’s competition phase.

& # 39; The Green Machine & # 39; He has opened new paths in the Premier League throughout his career. His average of 123.40 against Michael Smith in 2016 remains the average of the world record on television and also has an impeccable record in the semifinals of the Premier League, with which he won all seven games.

Former world number 1 Colin Lloyd was a finalist in the inaugural staging of the tournament and attributes Van Gerwen’s dominance to his desire to constantly test himself against his closest rivals.

“I think the reason Michael likes to play in this event is because he’s going to be the best,” Lloyd told the Darts show podcast.

“He stands for the best and wants to dominate. He wants to try to put them in place to say & # 39; I am the number 1 in the world, I am the one to beat & # 39;”.

“He doesn’t do it in an arrogant way: he respects the other players. Peter (Wright) will come in there as world champion, but Michael will stay there and say & # 39; I am the number one in the world, I am the man to beat & # 39 ;.

The Dutchman was denied a fourth World Championship crown after losing in the final against Peter Wright last month

“He just goes up and tries to seal that authority. The last seven times he’s been there, he’s always there and there, and he’s always at the top. He likes to win tournaments.”

The player in ninth place will be eliminated from this year’s competition after Judgment Night in Rotterdam and Lloyd believes that the ability of Van Gerwen to score points on the board from the start is crucial to his success, because it is fear of a fight between the first four relieved.

“He wants to seal the authority, he wants to get points early on the board and that’s where Michael does that.”

“He goes there, gets the points on the table early, so when it comes to a situation under pressure, he can go back and think & # 39; it’s fine because I’m the best or the second, people are really on look for points while I’ve already put my points on the board for & # 39 ;.

“He has that mental attitude of points, points, points and points making prizes. He just enjoys the competition to play against the other players. He likes to compare his skills with those of others.”

However, Van Gerwen will not participate in the world tour this year, after & # 39; The Green Machine & # 39; He resigned against an inspired Peter Wright on New Year’s Day.

The success of Wright, along with the impressive shape of Gerwyn Price and the signs of a revival by Gary Anderson, offers the tournament an intriguing perspective this year and Lloyd believes it can be more competitive than ever.

Peter Wright and Van Gerwen will clash during the opening night in Aberdeen

“Michael looks at him like: & # 39; are you ready for me? & # 39; it’s not done in an arrogant way, it’s just a matter of trust. Well, I think some people will be ready for him this year to be.

“He has the new darts. I saw him throw some great things in the Netherlands at the exhibition nights I did, but that’s an exhibition, it’s not a game of competitions or tournaments.”

“Sometimes there are those crucial shots and a little doubt comes to mind: new darts, new darts. You don’t want me to go in there, but it does come in and sometimes that little arrow is lost.”

“He knows and goes over it and will continue with the work he has in hand, but I think it will be a difficult year for Michael and a fantastic year for darts.”

We also talked to some of this year’s current crops, including humans, to get his perspective on why Michael van Gerwen is so hard to stop in the Premier League …

Peter Wright: “It was not hard to beat, I should have had it a few years ago! That was just because of my lack. I think he loves darts week after week, so it is very hard to beat because of the game likes.

Daryl Gurney defeated Van Gerwen twice in the competition phase last year

Daryl Gurney: “It’s so competitive and doesn’t play really bad games. It’s easy to prepare to play against Michael, because if you don’t play game A, you’ll be defeated.”

Michael Smith “I think Phil Taylor did that too. I think people were beaten up before they go upstairs and play with him. When I play it I try too hard because I know that when I play my game, I will That is my problem: relax, I think people are tensing him.

Rob Cross: “He is ultra-consistent. He knows what he wants: he gets the number one spot and, to be honest, there is probably a lot of pressure, but it is a great motivation to try and keep it.”

Rob Cross has lost his six Premier League meetings against world No. 1

Glen Durrant: “He is the best player in the world and can win games behind the scenes.”

Nathan Aspinall: “He is the number one in the world and he has won everything.

Michael van Gerwen: “I believe in myself and I know what I am capable of. I can do it weekly and my mental strength is much greater than that of the other players and I use it against them.”

