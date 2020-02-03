Collapse of the Craigieburn scaffold: three people in the hospital

Five people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a large portion of the scaffolding in northern Melbourne collapsed.

Six emergency vehicles, including the police, ambulance and fire brigade, were called to a construction site on Fortitude Drive in Craigieburn at 1:10 p.m.

Rescue workers remain at the scene of the crime and work to free the remaining people from the rubble.

Paramedics treated three people on site. Emergency services are on site at the scene of the accident. Five people were hospitalized after the scaffolding collapsed.

Ambulance Victoria confirmed that a man in his 20s was brought to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and a man in his 50’s to the Alfred Hospital, both in serious circumstances.

Another man in his 30s was brought to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, and two men, both in his 20s, were brought to the Alfred Hospital in stable conditions.

Victoria Police Sergeant Anita Brens said the patients were being treated for “non-life threatening injuries”.

How the collapse came about is not yet known.

A witness, Ross, said 3AW that the incident looked serious.

“A lot of people seem to be injured,” he said.

WorkSafe was informed of the accident.