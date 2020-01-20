Collection of arms rights in Virginia: thousands gather in the capital to protest against the legislation on arms control

RICHMOND, Va. – Thousands of gun rights activists – some intentionally exhibiting their military-style rifles – squeezed the streets around the Virginia Capitol building Monday to protest against state democratic leadership plans to pass gun control legislation.

Government Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency for the rally, banning all weapons, including guns, for the Capitol Square event. The expected participation of marginal militia groups and white supremacists aroused fears that the state might again see the kind of violence that exploded during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

The protesters, who were mostly white and masculine, came out in large numbers on Monday despite the cool temperature to send a message to lawmakers, they said. Many wore camouflage; Some waved flags of support to President Donald Trump.

“The government is not leading us, we are running the government,” said Kem Regik, a 20-year-old private security officer from Northern Virginia who was carrying a white flag with an image of a gun, “Come and take it.” “

The Virginia State Police, the Virginia Capitol Police and the Richmond Police were strongly present. The police restricted access to Capitol Square to only one entrance and warned rally visitors that they might have to wait for hours to pass security.

Authorities wanted to prevent a repeat of the violence that broke out in Charlottesville in 2017 during one of the largest gatherings of white supremacists and other extreme right-wing groups in a decade. Participants arguing with counter-protesters, and an overt white supremacist drove his car into a crowd, killed a woman, and injured dozens of others. Law enforcement officials were confronted with devastating criticism of what both the white supremacist groups and the anti-racist demonstrators said as a passive response.

An RV decorated with Trump material and the sale of Trump merchandise parked in front of the row to the square, but was started by a police officer shortly after it had parked Monday: “You have two minutes before it is dragged. The clock is ticking.”

Monday’s meeting was organized by an influential grassroots gun group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League. The group holds an annual meeting in the Capitol, usually a low-key event with a few hundred gun lovers listening to speeches from a handful of ambitious Republican legislators. But many more were expected this year. Second Amendment Groups have identified the state as a meeting point for the fight against what they see as a national erosion of arms rights.

The pushback against proposed new arms restrictions began immediately after Democrats won majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in November. A large part of the opposition has focused on a proposed ban on assault weapons.

Virginia Democrats also support bills restricting gun purchases to once a month, by conducting universal background checks on arms purchases, allowing municipalities to ban weapons in public buildings, parks and other areas, and a red-flag bill that allows authorities to temporarily dispose of weapons take away from anyone who is considered dangerous to themselves or others.

Jesse Lambert was dressed in a mix of miniscule robes from colonial times and a cargo pants with a rifle on his back. He said he was traveling from Louisiana to show opposition to the arms control accounts. He said their efforts would unfairly punish law-abiding gun owners, especially those who own AR-style guns.

“These are the average common people who carry firearms that are used a lot,” he said.

The meeting coincides with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, which is typically an opportunity for ordinary citizens to use a day off to lobby their legislators. However, the threat of violence largely kept other groups away from the Capitol, including arms management groups that hold an annual vigil for victims of gun violence.

When that event was canceled, students from March decided for Our Lives, the movement that was launched after 17, to do something at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

A group of about 15 students and a high school student came to Richmond on Sunday and slept one night in the offices of two democratic legislators to ensure that they could safely reach the Capitol area. Del. Dan Helmer, who sponsors a bill that would prevent the National Rifle Association from operating an indoor gun series at headquarters, and Del. Chris Hurst, an arms control advocate whose TV journalist girlfriend was killed in a shooting in 2015, camped next to them.

The students planned to spend the day lobbying.

Michael McCabe, a 17-year-old high school senior from Northern Virginia, said he started lobbying at the General Assembly after the massive shooting at Sandy Hook when he was 11 years old.

In an interview at Helmer’s office, McCabe said the students wanted to be a voice for other arms control defenders.

“Our main goal is not to communicate with extremists today,” McCabe said. “We are really here to be present in the legislature to make our voices heard.”