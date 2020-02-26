College athlete compensation passes final Senate committee

Nellie McDonald
FILE – In this April 19, 2019, file photo, an athlete stands near a NCAA logo during a softball game in Beaumont, Texas. California will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, defying the NCAA and setting up a likely legal challenge that could reshape U.S. amateur sports. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Legislation to allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness has cleared its final Senate committee.

The bill creates a pathway for athletes to enter into endorsement deals, profit from self-promotions like social media accounts, and seek representation from licensed agents.

Senator Debbie Mayfield, the bill sponsor, said the bill is more symbolic as the NCAA has indicated it will be adopting similar rules of its own by the start of next year.

“I’ve also been with Senator Rubio’s office on this legislation, on what their draft is so that all 50 states are alike, but this is more of a pressure to put on the NCAA that says the states are moving in this direction, you need to come up with rules so we’re all playing by the same game,” said Mayfield.

The Florida bill would take effect in July of next year, with or without action from the NCAA.

