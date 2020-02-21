[college-athlete’s-painful-tiktok-goes-viral]

by: Lindsey Peterson, KTVX
Posted:
/ Updated:
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Brigham Young University pole vaulter, Zach McWhorter, is going viral on the social media platform, TikTok, but for a painful price.
McWhorter, a 21-year-old student, was practicing his pole vaulting skills when disaster struck. At first, the video he posted to TikTok seems like it was a normal jump however, when his pole didn’t fall the right way, it essentially impaled his scrotum.
According to Fox Sports, the athlete’s dad rushed him to the hospital where he received 18 stitches. Luckily, McWhorter says he only has a scar from the viral incident.
So far, McWhorter’s TikTok video has over 18 million views, 3.6 million likes and over 38,000 comments.
