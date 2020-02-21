[College athlete’s painful TikTok goes viral]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[college-athlete’s-painful-tiktok-goes-viral]

by: Lindsey Peterson, KTVX

Posted:
/ Updated:

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Brigham Young University pole vaulter, Zach McWhorter, is going viral on the social media platform, TikTok, but for a painful price.

McWhorter, a 21-year-old student, was practicing his pole vaulting skills when disaster struck. At first, the video he posted to TikTok seems like it was a normal jump however, when his pole didn’t fall the right way, it essentially impaled his scrotum.

According to Fox Sports, the athlete’s dad rushed him to the hospital where he received 18 stitches. Luckily, McWhorter says he only has a scar from the viral incident.

So far, McWhorter’s TikTok video has over 18 million views, 3.6 million likes and over 38,000 comments.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Tampa Bay ice cream man double-murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled

American Freedom Distilliery

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa man accused defrauding over $60K from victims in 9 states

Thumbnail for the video titled

Strong winds cause delays at Tampa International Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled

USF hosts 9th annual Intercultural Student Leadership Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

Two people injured following hit-and-run head-on crash in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled

Life of beloved Leto football coach celebrated in two memorial services

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, official review

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss