College basketball: Auburn out of luck as NCAA would not release tournament brackets | Countrywide Sports activities

The NCAA will never be releasing brackets for its annual men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

While the NCAA announced Thursday it was canceling the tournaments mainly because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, schools, coaches, players and admirers had requested that the NCAA release the bracket for recognition of the teams bundled.

Dave Gavitt, NCAA vice president of basketball, introduced a statement that if brackets had been introduced, they would not be a comprehensive illustration of the time.

“The women’s basketball committee experienced however to even begin their collection meeting, and the men’s basketball committee experienced only just started their range course of action,” Gavitt’s statement go through.”There were being 19 men’s and 18 women’s conference tournaments that experienced nevertheless to be completed when the NCAA championships were being cancelled. A full of 132 men’s online games and 81 women’s online games were being by no means performed, ensuing in these computerized qualifiers not becoming decided on the courtroom.

“The vital do the job of the basketball committees is to established up competitively-balanced brackets to identify nationwide champions. I will not feel it’s accountable or honest to do that with incomplete seasons — specially for tournaments that sad to say would not be played. For that reason there will not by any NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball championship choice reveals or event brackets produced this year.”

Auburn, a Final Four group a 12 months back, was a lock to be involved on any bracket. The Tigers are 25-6 and finished tied for second in the Southeastern Convention with LSU. Kentucky was the SEC champion.

Alabama would not have designed the industry. The Tide was 16-15 and ninth in the SEC at 8-10.

In women’s basketball, Auburn (11-18, 4-12 SEC) would not have manufactured the subject, but Alabama (18-12, 8-8) was hopeful of earning the bracket and getting its to start with NCAA bid due to the fact 1999.

Jacksonville State’s adult men (13-19) and women (14-16) would not have produced the brackets. The Ohio Valley Convention played its tournaments a 7 days ago, and equally JSU groups dropped in the initially round.