College Basketball: Hit Purdue Hands # 8 Michigan State Historic 71-42

January 13 (UPI) – The Purdue men’s basketball team gave Michigan State a historic defeat on Sunday, giving the Spartans the top 10 team’s biggest setback ever.

The unranked Boilermakers (10-7) defeated the 8th Spartans 71-42 Sunday at the Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Spartans (13-4) were the only undefeated team in the Big Ten game.

“Probably the worst loss I’ve had as a coach,” Michigan head coach Tom Izzo told reporters. “I think that was a lot of pressure from Purdue. I thought (Purdue coach) Matt Painter did a damn good job.”

Purdues Trevon Williams scored 16 points and had seven rebounds and four assists in surprise. Michigan State had 18 sales and shot 35.3 percent from the bottom up in the loss. The Spartans’ 42 points were the least in a game since 2012. With an average of 81.3 points per game, they had attended the conference.

The Boilermakers also held Spartan’s star Cassius Winston on 10 points and five assists. He also had nine sales.

“It was tough,” said Winston. “I probably tried to force it a little. It was a rough game in general.”

Purdue used a 12: 0 run to get 19: 4 in the first half, and later a 13: 2 run to improve the lead to 20 points. The Spartans reduced their lead to 11 points in the second half, but were never able to close the gap.

Evan Boudreaux scored 11 points and got five rebounds for the Boilermakers. Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. each scored 10 points and Rocket Watts 10 points for the Spartans.

“The fact that we didn’t do it in the first half was the best for us,” said Matt Painter, Purdue head coach. “You mustn’t dominate the game … if you can limit them from an offensive rebound point of view and limit them during the transition, you have a chance.”

The Spartans next receive Wisconsin in another Big Ten fight at 7 p.m. EST Friday and Purdue travel to Maryland at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.